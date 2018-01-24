TICONDEROGA | Edward S. Burch, Jr., 72, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Hanover, New Hampshire on Aug. 28, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward S. and Edna May Brock (LaRose) Burch, Sr.

He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in New Hampshire for several years.

Edward was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of his life and was known in his circle of friends as “The Mayor.” He enjoyed fishing and camping, and watching wrestling on television. He also loved his cat, Midnight.

He was predeceased by his companion, Florence Holland, in 2001.

Survivors include his caregiver and friend, Victoria McKeown of Ticonderoga; three brothers, James Burch, Ronald Burch and Gordon Burch; and two sisters, Ann Marie Ames and Vicki Perrino; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will take place in the spring.

Ed’s friends would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage Commons for the excellent care that he received, over the years.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.