Edward S. Wadsworth, 83, a former resident of Crown Point, NY returned to his heavenly home on April 12, 2018. His family and his firm belief in God supported him in his final years at an Assisted Living Facility in Sarasota FL. Edward was born in Benson, NY to the late Charles and Blanche (Wescott) Wadsworth. He was the oldest child in a family of 7 children. Edward served 4 years in the Air force as a Medic during the Korean war. Edward married Rhoda Osier of Chilson, NY in 1957(who was deceased in 2008). Together they had eight children.Edward spent a career at International Paper Mill in Ticonderoga, NY as a forklift driver in the warehouse, retiring in 1999. He also volunteered many years with the Crown Point Fire Department. Edwards Christian faith meant so much to him during retirement years, becoming very active in church. He was known for passing out many Christian books to people that he met, his favorite being Prayers that Prevail, we think he may have purchased all that were in print.Edward is survived by his daughters Cindy (David) Hannon, Laura (Gary) Childs, Rhonda (Randy) Sargent, Valarie (Lee) DeLieto and sons Jay (Erika), John (Cathy), Darryl, and Craig, twelve Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. Two brothers Daniel and Ronald, three sisters, Evelyn Brown, Dorothy Parker, and Beverly Blowers. He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard and his parents.There will be a celebration of life June 17th at 2:30 pm at Ticonderoga Assembly of God, 32 Water Street, Ticonderoga NY 12883, with a light reception to follow. Inurnment will be June 18th at 11:30 am at Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY. Please send donations in his memory to Ticonderoga Assembly of God, or Crown Point Fire Department at 2764 Main St, Crown Point NY 12928