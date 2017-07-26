× Expand Photo provided Edward Vernon Moore

PUTNAM STATION — Edward Vernon Moore, 84, of Putnam Station, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Whitehall on Dec. 11, 1932, he was the son of the late Frank A. and Helen (Bigelow) Moore.

Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion of Whitehall.

Mr. Moore was a lifetime resident of Putnam Station. He was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 36 years, before his retirement and was a member of the company’s Quarter Century Club.

Ed loved gardening, bird watching, fishing with his sisters, and cutting firewood his way.

He was predeceased by his wife, Hazel Moore. He was also predeceased by five siblings; Donald Moore, Marvin Moore, Russell Moore, Frank R. Moore and Fay Poczobut.

Survivors include his three children, Gail Moore (Kevin) of Putnam Station, Tracey (Kathy) Moore of Ticonderoga, and Lori (Rick) Bezio of Putnam Station; one sister, Ruth (Buster) Granger of Putnam Station; and four grandchildren, Dustin Moore, Devin Moore, Lexi Moore, and Brandon Bezio; and one great-grandson, Kohl Moore; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service took place, Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Putnam United Presbyterian Church.

Interment followed at the family plot of the South Cemetery of Putnam Station.

Following the services, a gathering for family and friends took place at Ed’s home in Putnam Station.

Donations in Ed’s memory may be made to the Putnam United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 8, Putnam Station; or to your local ASPCA.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.