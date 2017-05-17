× Expand Photo provided Elizabeth “Betty” Bernadette Burleigh

TICONDEROGA — Elizabeth “Betty” Bernadette Burleigh, 75, of Ticonderoga, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born in Ticonderoga on Jan. 14, 1942, the daughter of Anna Evelyn Cunningham Burleigh and Henry Gordon Burleigh III.

Betty was a lifelong resident of the Burleigh family home on Champlain Avenue in Ticonderoga. She attended Ticonderoga Central School.

Betty had eight siblings: the late H. Gordon Burleigh IV; Virginia Burleigh LaPointe of Ticonderoga; Mary Burleigh McDonald of New Hartford; Thomas Francis Burleigh of Dunwoody, GA and Ticonderoga; Anne Burleigh McDonald of Ticonderoga; Colonette Jane Burleigh of Ticonderoga; the late John Sanborn Burleigh, and Sheridan Locke Burleigh of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by over 100 nieces and nephews, across three generations.

Betty was the first participant in the Essex County ARC program, now known as Mountain Lake Services, of which her mother was a founding board member. Betty’s accomplishments over more than 50 years in the program realized her mother’s vision of enhancing the lives of those with disabilities. In October of 2005, Betty watched proudly as her mother was honored by the naming of the Evelyn C. Burleigh Day Habilitation Center in Ticonderoga for her consistent and tireless advocacy of community inclusion of citizens with special needs.

More than anything else, family was of utmost importance to Betty. She relished every opportunity to be with her siblings, nieces and nephews. Each one had a special place in her heart.

Betty was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and took great interest in the success of St. Mary’s School.

The family wishes to thank her team of caregivers who showed incredible kindness, friendship, attention and support during recent years. The family is also grateful for the excellent care she received from the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad and the staff members at Moses-Ludington and Glens Falls Hospitals.

Relatives and friends called Thursday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, May 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, officiated.

The Rite of Committal followed at the family plot in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ticonderoga.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.