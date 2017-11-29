× Expand Photo provided Elizabeth “Betty” J. Mason

TICONDEROGA | Elizabeth “Betty” J. Mason, 80, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, August 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Desjadon) Vradenburg.

Betty was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was a 1955 graduate of Ticonderoga High School. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga and a volunteer for the Church Thrift Shop.

She was employed as a Baker for the Ticonderoga School System for 28 years.

Betty was very active in the Ticonderoga community. She started the Memory Tree in Ticonderoga in 1973. She served as a cub scout den mother and girl scout leader. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for over 40 years, a member of the Ladies of the Elks, and the Ticonderoga Fire Department Auxiliary and served as Fire Commissioner for 20 years. She was a member of the Business & Professional Women (BPW) and was elected Woman of the Year in 1994.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by her husband, John Wesley Mason; one sister, Marion “Peanut” Messier; and one brother, Edward L. Vradenburg.

She is survived by one daughter, Penny Marie Mason; four brothers, Thomas Vradenburg and Frederick Vradenburg, both of Ticonderoga, Donald Vradenburg of Tennessee and William Vradenburg of Arkansas; three sisters, Patricia Blowers, Mary Gonyo and Jane (Toot) Wright, all of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor, will officiate.

Interment will take place at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.