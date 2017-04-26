KEENE VALLEY — Eloise M. “Wease” Endicott, 67, of Route 73 in Keene Valley passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her home.

She was born on May 30, 1949 in Albany, daughter of the late William and Margaret “Midge” (Schuyler) Endicott.

Wease made Keene Valley her home in 1994. She loved fishing and being outdoors. Wease was known by many for her many years as parking attendant at the Garden Parking Lot.

Wease is survived by her life partner Peggy LaRose of Keene Valley and their family; Sharon Wagar of Troy, Shelly Geiger of Wilmington, Randi Welch, Ellieanna Welch, Kopelend Welch all of Plattsburgh, Tucker Geiger of Schenectady, Taylor Geiger of Plattsburgh, Malaki Geiger of Plattsburgh, Martin LaRose of Lake Placid, Alexander LaRose of Lake Placid and Makenzee Bruce of Keene Valley.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Wease’s memory may be made to the Keene Valley Fire Department or North Country SPCA, P.O. Box 55, Elizabethtown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

