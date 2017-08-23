× Expand Photo provided Eric William Tucker

TICONDEROGA | Eric William Tucker passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 20, 2017.

The son of Floyd P. Tucker and Joanne White, he was born on Aug. 20, 1964 in Ticonderoga.

He served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Army from 1986 to 1990.

Eric was married to Pamela Anne St. Andrews on Jan. 25, 1986.

He was a technician for Verizon for over 20 years.

Eric was a loving and devoted husband and father, always putting his family first no matter what. He was a selfless man who was always the first to lend a hand to anyone in need.

He was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Eric was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and ice fishing. He had a love for spending time in his back yard winning at pool volleyball and fooseball.

Eric was known for his extravagant Halloween decorations on his house. “Life’s a reality, you just gotta live it.”

In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his loving wife Pamela; his children Erika, Rebecca, and Troy “TJ”; his nephews Kyle and Ryan Tucker; his sister, Barbara Fleury; his niece Desiree Fleury and his brother, Charles Tucker.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at New Comer Funeral & Cremations, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A Celebration of Eric’s life was held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors followed at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland.