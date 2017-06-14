TICONDEROGA — Ernest C. Fleury Sr., 69, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly, on Monday, June 5, 2017.

Born in Ticonderoga, May 9, 1948, he was the son of the late Theodore and Ruth (Woodard) Fleury.

Mr. Fleury was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He has been a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was employed by the Delmar Box Factory for 40 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the American Legion Post #224, both of Ticonderoga.

Ernie was pre-deceased by his wife of 50 years, Veronica F. “Bonnie” Fleury on Nov. 26, 2016. He was also pre-deceased by one daughter, Margaret Ann Fleury and one sister, Mary Connors.

Survivors include his four sons; Randy Fleury and his wife Mary of Ticonderoga; Ernest Fleury, Jr. and his wife Laurie of Moriah; Darren Fleury and his wife, Jackie of Ticonderoga; and Mark Fleury and his wife, Tammy of Witherbee; two brothers, Thomas Fleury and John Fleury, both of Ticonderoga; and two sisters, Judy Keller and Ruth Fuller, both of Ticonderoga. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called on Saturday, June 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. A funeral service took place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.