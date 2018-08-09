Fort Edward - Esther B.A. (Flitcroft) Badgley,87, passed away on Tuesday August 7, 2018 at the Wesley Nursing Home in Saratoga.

Born on October 19, 1930, in Philadelphia, NY she was the daughter of the late Grover and Margaret (LaClair) Flitcroft.

On Nov. 22, 1947, Esther married Lester Badgley in Adams, NY. They spent 56 years together until his passing on October 2, 2003. Before his passing in 2003, they lived in Minerva for 40 years. She was an RN at Glens Falls Hospital for 25 years and enjoyed the nursing profession. They retired in Fort Edward moving from Minerva in 2002.

Esther enjoyed camping in their motorhome for 12 years going to mostly to Florida with her husband after they retired.

She also enjoyed the yearly Flitcroft family reunion in July at Lake Ontario near Henderson, NY. The event kept growing with new family members each year.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Esther is predeceased by her sisters, Mary Catherine (Russ) Thompson, Josephine (Maurice) Woodall, Barbara MacDuffie; her brothers, Lionel Flitcroft, Grover Flitcroft Jr., Henry Flitcroft, Paul Flitcroft and Michael Flitcroft; her sister-in-laws, Laurien Flitcroft, Rita Flitcroft and Gartha Flitcroft.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Laurien McGinn and her husband Edward, of Gansevoort, Gerene Lynn and her husband, Michael of Scotia, Marlene Tyoe and her husband, Robert of New Hartford, Colleen Horton and her husband, David of Henrietta, Kathleen Lynn and her husband, Daniel and Brian Badgley and his wife, Betty Ann of Rochester, NH; her brothers, James Flitcroft and his wife Joyce, Gerald Flitcroft; her sister, Marjorie Fletcher and her husband, Floyd; sister-in-laws, Peg Flitcroft, Dolores Flitcroft and Marjorie Taylor; brother-in-law, Stuart MacDuffie; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4p.m. to 7p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Esther’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10a.m. on Tuesday August 14, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Rite of committal will follow the mass at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, NY 12871.