× Expand Photo provided Eugene Leon Moses

TICONDEROGA — Eugene Leon Moses, 84, of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at home, with his family by his side.

Born in Ironville on April 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Leon Moses and Mary (Hamner) Hall.

Eugene graduated from South Glens Falls High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1949. He was transferred to full Army duty in August, 1949, where he served in Korea. He was a decorated veteran who received the Purple Heart, Army of Occupation Medal (Japan), Korean Service Medal with six bronze stars, United Nation Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and ROK Presidential Unit Citation.

Eugene married the late Clarice (Hurlburt) Moses on March 1, 1953 and had 9 sons. He was employed as a baker following his service to his country and worked for many years at Drake’s Saw Mill in Schroon Lake.

He was a member of the American Legion and served in the Chilson Fire Department for 40 years. Eugene loved hunting, fishing, trapping and traveling with his wife to bluegrass festivals. Most of all, he loved his family and the gatherings where they would drink coffee, joke and share memories about the good old days.

He is survived by seven sons, Eugene (Melissa) Moses of Schroon Lake, Sherald (Connie) Moses of North Carolina, Michael Moses of Ticonderoga, Richard Moses of Stony Creek, James Moses of Ticonderoga, Leon (Paula) Moses of Clemons and Charles (Paula) Moses of Ticonderoga; one brother, Alonzo “Kicking Wolf” Hall of Michigan; and three sisters, Kathleen “Dolly” Anderson, Sarah Imboden and Alice Johnson, all of Florida. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Clarice Jane Moses. He was also pre-deceased by two sons, Vernon Moses and Scott David Moses; one brother, Vernon Hall and one sister, Sally Harris; and two of his beloved dogs, both named Brutus.

Relatives and friends called Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral in Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed, with his grandson, Travis Moses, officiating.

Interment with full military honors will take place in the spring at the family plot of the Chilson Community Cemetery.

Donations in Eugene’s memory may be made to the Chilson Fire Department or the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.