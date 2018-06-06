Storrs/Mansfield, CT- Eva Silverling (Mackin) Eaton of Storrs/Mansfield, died peacefully Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was able to visit with most of her loved ones and say her goodbyes the week before her death. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Hamilton Dean Eaton, Professor Emeritus in Nutritional Science at the University of Connecticut. She was born June 2, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late William Foster Mackin and Helen Annette (Silverling) Mackin. Her brother, Robert C. Mackin, predeceased her in 1996. She is also survived by three children, Pamela (Eaton) Baafi Srihasoy and her husband Aroon of Chelmsford, MA, Deborah (Eaton) Virella and her husband Julio of Manhattan, NY, and Charles H. Eaton II and his wife Lisa (Zimmer) of Storrs, CT; a foster son, Gary V. Taylor, of Oakland, CA; eight grandchildren, Claire A. Baafi, Edward K. Baafi, William A. E. Baafi, Nathaniel C. Eaton and his partner Ioan Stef, Andrew H. Eaton and his partner Catherine Andersen, Julie E. Eaton Graupner and her husband Christophe Graupner, Charles H. Eaton III and his partner Georgia Jacobson, and Patricia (Virella) Jahaly; three great grandchildren, Robert K. Baafi II, Hudson D. Jahaly and Olivia G. Jahaly; and many nephews and nieces. She grew up in Brooklyn, New York and attended Pratt Institute, receiving her Bachelor of Science in 1944, while working her way through school, including at the 1939 Worlds Fair in New York. In 1947, Eva completed her Master of Science from Cornell University. Her thesis was considered an early case for the impact of sugars on diet. It was at Cornell where she met the love of her life, Ham. Their first date was taking a row boat on Cayuga Lake where Ham reported Eve did all the rowing. They married in 1946. She followed her husband to the University of Connecticut, but because of nepotism rules she was unable to be employed there. She attended Willimantic State Teachers College (now Eastern Connecticut State University) to become a certified teacher. After having three children, and completing her course work, Eva began her twenty-two year career as an elementary school teacher in the Town of Mansfield, retiring in 1981. A devoted mother, her reach went beyond her family. She was dedicated to her church and was a Girl Scout leader for two decades. When she retired she wrote that her life had been touched by more than 500 students. Those students were in turn touched by her dedication and passion for teaching. In her retirement years, she spent her summers with Ham and her family on Lake Champlain in Willsboro, New York. During this time, she continued her commitment to the First Church of Christ, Mansfield and in the summers the Willsboro Congregational Church, where she baked the communion bread. Eva cared for many friends during their illness and senior years and cared for Ham as he battled Parkinsons disease and loss of vision. Some parishioners said she was an angel on earth because of her kindness, caring and generosity. She loved cooking for family gatherings and neighbors. A favorite pastime was knitting prayer shawls for the sick and dying and baby sweaters for care packages. For the last two and one-half years she was served by a great care team at the Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Her family is forever grateful for their professional and loving care. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the First Church of Christ in Mansfield Center located at the intersection of Connecticut routes 195 and 89. A small reception will follow in the Church's Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eva Eaton to support elementary education by making checks payable to: The UConn Foundation, Inc. with Eva Eaton Scholarship in memo and forward to the following address: 2390 Alumni Drive Unit 3206, Storrs, Connecticut 06269 or online at http://s.uconn.edu/eaton