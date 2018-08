Faith (Hathaway) Larsen went to her heavenly home November 1, 2017. Her family, husband, Larry Larsen and children Michelle Dowell, Kevin Larsen, and Janelle Zorn along with their spouse’s, morn her loss. Family and friends will be gathering to remember her life at her graveside at the Lewis Congregational Church Graveyard on August 25th at 11:00am.