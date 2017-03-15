MORIAH — Frances E. Nels, 82, of Moriah died Tuesday, March 7 at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Moriah on May 27, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Amelia (Duprey) French.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Debbie Nels of Oklahoma; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Mike Ashline of Port Henry; daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne McBride of Ticonderoga and Michael McBride of Moriah; son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Carla Maye of Missouri; daughter Mary Maye of Crown Point, and son Donald Nels of Crown Point; six grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Miranda, Whitney, Shawn and Katie; several great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Adeline and Paul Blanchard of Crown Point and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her infant daughter Catherine, son Ernie, her parents, sister and brother-in-law Lillian and Ross Baker, brother and sister-in-law Louis and Nieta French and brother Frederick French.

A burial will be at the South Moriah Cemetery in late May.