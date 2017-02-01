MINEVILLE — Francis Joseph Bobbie entered the arms of the Lord on Jan. 25, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vt. surrounded by his family.

Francis was born on Dec. 21, 1949 in Ticonderoga to the late Robert Bobbie Sr. and Joan (Crabtree) Bobbie.

After graduating from Moriah Central School, Francis resided in Baltimore, MD for the past 45 years and had recently returned to Mineville. While in Baltimore, Francis was employed by E & M Machinery for the past 40 years. He was an avid fisherman and loved woodworking and leather crafts, as well as being a collector of various interests. He enjoyed returning to the Adirondacks every year and spending time with his family.

Francis is survived by his mother, Joan Bobbie; his siblings, Sandra (Warren) Pattison, Sheila (Wayne) Simard, Gerald (Lucie) Bobbie, Sharon (John Santose) O’Connor, Robert Jr. (Theresa) Bobbie, Lonne Bobbie, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Robert Bobbie Sr. and his niece Sonya Simard Clark.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moriah Ambulance Squad, PO Box 72, Moriah Center, NY 12961 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. At his request, there will be no calling hours. A Christian Mass to celebrate Francis’s life will be held at the Church of All Saints in Mineville on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10:30 am. Burial will be held in the spring at the All Saints Cemetery in Moriah. To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.