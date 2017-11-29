TICONDEROGA | Frank Townsend McCabe, Jr. passed away peacefully on November 19, 2017, after a brief struggle with brain cancer.

Frank was born June 2, 1935 in Ticonderoga, NY to Frank Townsend McCabe and Eleanor McCambridge McCabe. He was raised in Elizabethtown, NY and attended Oswego State Teachers College, where he met the love of his life, Eileen Patricia Gore. They married on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1957.

Frank loved learning and sharing his knowledge and talents with others. He earned graduate degrees in education from The City College of New York, Buffalo State University, and SUNY New Paltz. He was an Industrial Arts Teacher for 25 years, and later a Public School Administrator. He loved teaching, spending his spare time involved in teaching adult education classes in furniture making home repair and giving clinics to young people on building cars for the Soap Box Derby. He spent many summers teaching arts and crafts at a local day camp. Friends and neighbors who asked Frank for help with a project got advice and instruction as well as a job happily and well done. He loved to show others “a little trick” for making or fixing something. Upon retiring from his work in education, the enjoyment he took in helping others with home repairs and improvements turned into a successful contracting business.

Family, faith and community were paramount to Frank. He was happiest when his children and grandchildren filled the house on summer weekends. His family cherished him for his cheerful wisdom, caring, and support. He was a communicant and active parishioner of both St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak, NY and St. Mary’s Church in Ticonderoga, NY. He served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister, as well as a Parish Council member and Trustee. He was instrumental in the push to build the church in Shrub Oak, and in the fund-raising effort for that project. He loved working at keeping the church buildings and grounds looking beautiful and could often be found repairing, planting, building, decorating for the holidays, and painting at the church. For more than forty years, he was honored to be a member of Knights of Columbus Fr. John Lafarge Council 4012 and as Ticonderoga Council 333. Most recently, he served as Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree and Deputy Grand Knight of Council 333. He was especially passionate about religious education. He served on the Board of Trustees of Franciscan High School. Frank put in countless hours raising funds for schools and helping out wherever he could. Until his diagnosis last winter, he spent early mornings serving breakfast to the students at St. Mary’s School. He loved his first and last hometown, Ticonderoga, and was proud of its history. This resulted in his becoming active as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Ticonderoga Historical Society. He loved the people of Ticonderoga as well, and always had a hand out to help a neighbor. His generosity and compassion were greatly appreciated by all who knew him.