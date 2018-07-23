Frank Walton Wetmore went to be with his Lord and entered his rest on July 16, 2018. Frank was born on July 13th 1941 in Middlebury, VT, son of Walton and Rosa Wetmore. He graduated from Middlebury High School in 1960. He was a licensed pilot from the age of sixteen, before he even got his drivers’ license. His love of flying encompassed agricultural crop-dusting, flight instruction, and charter flying. Frank also faithfully served his country for six years in the Vermont Army National Guard.

In 1964, He married the love of his life, Katherine Kimball, after meeting her on a blind date through mutual friends. In 1976 Frank and Kathy purchased a partially burned general store in Ticonderoga, NY. They restored it to become a thriving grocery store and meat market which they ran together for twenty-two years, Frank and Kathy’s Corner Market.

During their time in NY they sensed a deeper need. While working together they started to question their faith, searched Scripture, shared passages, and eventually joined a local Church where they began to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ. They learned that Salvation was a gift from God, for undeserving sinners, Sovereignly and freely given, and they believed in Jesus as the only One God has sent to forgive their sins; they began to follow Him and found their deepest needs fulfilled.

Frank loved talking to people and became a Ham Radio enthusiast which allowed him to talk and listen to people all over the world under the call sign KC4VGN. Because he was a Christian and would share his faith, he was asked to open with prayer the “Old Goats” net (a group of fellow radio operators). They affectionately dubbed him, “Preacher.”

His family remembers him as a man who had a huge heart to serve others. When he became a Christian, it took expression in service to his Church as a deacon among other things.

If you asked him what achievements he was most proud of, he would say his family. He is survived by his loving wife Katherine Wetmore of almost Fifty-four years. He is also survived by his three children: Christine Fellows and her husband James, Cynthia Trudeau and her husband Warren, and Stephen Wetmore and his wife Wanson. The light of his life was his nine grandchildren: Elise (Fellows) Pettit and her husband Dillon, Nathan Fellows, Jessica Trudeau, Isaac Trudeau, David Wetmore, Rebekah Wetmore, Jeremiah Wetmore, Josiah Wetmore, and Elizabeth Wetmore.

He is predeceased by his parents, Walton and Rosa Wetmore, and his brother, John Wetmore - survived by his wife Laurie. He is also survived by his Aunt Evelyn Nickerson, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank friends and family for their love, support, and prayers. A special thanks and recognition to the staff at Health Park for the wonderful care given to Frank. The family Celebrates his life of faith and especially Jesus Christ his hope, in whose arms he is, and will forever be.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 10:30 AM with visitation from 10:00-10:30.

Trinity Reformed Church 2220 Hancock Bridge Parkway Cape Coral, FL 33990www.trinityurc.com

In lieu of flowers, for friends and family wishing to make a donation in Frank’s memory, please consider donating to Reformed Youth Service (RYS*) through Trinity Reformed Church. Checks: please make payable to Trinity Reformed Church with RYS in the memo.Or donate online: at Trinity’s website, under “Offerings” tab, you may note RYS through PayPal. *a youth ministry organization committed to the spiritual and social nurturing of our covenant youth