Elizabethtown - Franklin Clark Agnew, 85, of 36 Hillcrest Lane, Elizabethtown, NY, passed to the next world surrounded by family on June 13, 2018.A native Adirondacker, he was born to the late Raymond Franklin Agnew and Marguerite Clark Agnew in Elizabethtown, NY on April 23, 1933. He was also predeceased by his beloved first wife, Betty Zane Corson Agnew, the mother of his three children; his sister, Hazel Agnew Rumney; and his two wonderful labs, whom he loved dearly, Jasmine and Jake.Frank is survived by his loving wife, Christine Agnew; his children Franklin Raymond Agnew of Paul Smiths, NY; Kenneth Grant Agnew (Monica McCallum Agnew) of Wappingers Falls, NY, and Laura Marguerite Agnew Drew (Michael Drew) of Elizabethtown, NY; his grandchildren Jeremy Thomas Carpenter, Evan Michael Drew, Alexis Agnew Roberts (Craig Roberts), Mary Victoria Agnew, Zane Herrick Agnew, and Brayden Corbett Stanton Drew; his great-grandchildren, twins Jonah and Kegan Roberts; his sister, Miriam Agnew Sausville (Richard Sausville), of Kattskill Bay, NY; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and friends in the TCA and across the North Country.Frank was a US Navy Veteran, and a Regular Freemason. He graduated from Elizabethtown High School, and received his AAS from what was then known as Canton Agricultural and Technical College (now SUNY-Canton). After helping his mom close down the family business, which started as a stagecoach livery and boarding house on Park Street in Elizabethtown, Frank spent his professional career as an electronics engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration, Univac, General Electric, and Lockheed, moving into sales with Hewlett Packard, and Wang Laboratories. His life-long love of trains and the railroads continued into his waning years as he became involved in the Train Collectors Association (TCA), and used his background in engineering to repair, restore, and sell antique model trains. He was fortunate to be sent to a railroad engineering experience by his children so he could actually serve as an engineer on a restored steam engine.Frank loved to travel, and took his family on two cross-country excursions before his youngest child, Laura was born. In later years, he recreated the journey to the west coast with Laura. In addition to his love of trains, Frank was a talented Trombonist, playing throughout his life in various Dixieland bands. His was a connoisseur of Jazz, with an extensive collection of vinyl recordings, and was especially fond of the great jazz trombonists of his age. His musical taste was also quite eclectic, as his collection of recordings included a varied array of singer/songwriters, instrumentalists, and big bands. We recall many jam sessions at home, even if it was just Frank passing out handheld percussion instruments to any and all, inviting them to join in.Family and friends may pay their respects at Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 from 11AM 12PM, followed immediately by a brief remembrance service at the funeral home. Following the service, internment will take place with Navy Honor Guard at the Veterans Cemetery on the Wadhams Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Toy Train Museum, PO Box 248, Strasburg, PA; or to the charity of your choice in Franks memory.