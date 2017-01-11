(Feb. 19, 1944 - Jan. 2, 2017)

NORTH HUDSON — Franklin T. Anauo, 72, passed away at Elizabethtown Community Hospital on Jan. 2 surrounded by his family. He lost his long time battle to pancreatic cancer.

Frank drove log truck for 50 years. His hobbies included hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons, nephew and close friends. He had a deep passion for taking his children and grandchildren on hikes and bike rides. He also liked taking them out to a shooting range and showing them the proper way to shoot and use guns. He enjoyed reading and sharing his stories.

He is survived by his wife Linda Anauo of 51 years; his daughter and her husband, Jamie and Randy Lang, and their three children Amanda, Casey and Luke of Ticonderoga; his son James Anauo of North Hudson; his daughter and her husband, Tracey and David Whitty, of Schroon Lake and their children; Ashley and her wife Megan Whitty of Plattsburgh and Melinda Whitty and her wife Anna Kjorbestad of California; his son Frank Anauo and Lexi and their children Dylan Jack and fiancé Katie Smith of Brant Lake, Cole, Owen and Maddison Anaou of Schroon Lake.

He is predeceased by his parents, four brothers, a sister and grandson Joshua Lang.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice. To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.