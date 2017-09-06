× Expand Photo provided Frederick P. Namer

TICONDEROGA | Frederick P. Namer, 59, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.

Born in Ticonderoga on July 18, 1958, he is the son of Frederick G. Namer and the late Anna (Zachar) Namer.

Fred was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. His love of sports started at a young age, playing baseball. He excelled at baseball, once throwing a no-hitter against Crown Point School.

Fred’s other passions were camping, fishing and cooking.

Apart from his children, Fred’s proudest accomplishment was being part-owner of Two Brothers Meat Market with his brothers. He loved being part of the Ticonderoga community and visiting with customers.

Fred was predeceased by his mother, Anna Namer, on Jan. 2, 1989.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Joyce Ann (Walsh) Namer; his father, Frederick G. Namer (Gilda) of Ticonderoga; his two children, Emilee R. Namer of Albany and Ethan Z. Namer of Ticonderoga; three brothers, Stephen Namer, Joseph Namer and Gary Namer, all of Ticonderoga; two sisters, Cheryl Phinney (Cory) of Ticonderoga and Paula Besson (Peter) of Ticonderoga; two nephews, Christopher Besson (Chelsea) and Cory Phinney (Marissa); three nieces, Anna Besson (Michael), Brittni Phinney and Victoria Crupe (Preston); one great-nephew, Bradley Phinney; and two great-nieces, Emily Crupe and Rachael Crupe.

Relatives and friends called Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A memorial service followed on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Mr. Elliott A. Shaw officiated.

Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the Ticonderoga Baseball Team, Ticonderoga Central School, c/o Laurie Cossey - Namer/Baseball, 5 Calkins Place, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.