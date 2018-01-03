× Expand Photo provided Frederick William “Bill” Drummond, Jr.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Frederick William “Bill” Drummond Jr., 87, passed away peacefully at the Essex Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 with his daughter, Gay, by his side.

He was born in Lewis on Feb. 21, 1930, the son of the late William and Gladys (Wrisley) Drummond.

Bill graduated from Elizabethtown-Lewis School, June 1948, and joined the U S Marine Corps in July of 1948. He was stationed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and then in Washington, DC, where he was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corp.

Bill was a barber for 40 years, cutting hair at Ernies Barber Shop, Camp Dudley and the Au Sable Club in St. Huberts.

He was an accomplished pilot and owned his own plane.

Bill prepared income taxes for many years. He was a hard worker and did all his jobs well. Bill served as the Essex Town Supervisor from 1995 to 2001, and an assessor for 16 years. He was a member of Adirondack Lodge #602 F&AM and the American Legion Post 1319 in Lewis. He and his wife Grace refurbished the Essex Inn before building a beautiful new home in Essex. He loved his community.

He married Jane Scriver in April 1950 and out of this union they had three children; Gay (Rick) Olcott of Elizabethtown, Timothy Drummond of Palm Coast, Florida, Beth (Ed) Marvin of Elizabethtown; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Batty, Joshua Olcott, Joy Borette, Jessie Pepe, Jared Olcott, Megan Drummond, Mandy Drummond, Matthew Drummond, Kelsey Marvin and Courtney Marvin; seven great grandchildren, Senna and Ava Pepe, Emma and Kaya Olcott, Elliot and Noah Batty and Olive Borette.

Bill is also survived by a step-daughter, Carolyn Cowin of Plattsburgh, a step-grandson, Brad Hulburt; a step-great-granddaughter, Willa Hulburt, and a step-son-in-law, Paul Kirby.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with his cat Frannie.

Bill was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Emma Jean Drummond; a step-daughter, Vicki; a step-son-in-law, Barry O’Brien and his second wife Grace of 45 years.

A memorial mass was celebrated Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at Church of the Good Shepherd in Elizabethtown with Rev. David Sullivan officiating. Burial will be in the Lewis Cemetery.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to North Country SPCA or Church of the Good Shepherd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court St., Elizabethtown. To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit healdfuneralhomeinc.com.