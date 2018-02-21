× Expand Photo provided Freida Mae (Jaquish) Mock

MYRTLE BEACH, SC | Freida Mae (Jaquish) Mock, 84, of 301 Bonnie Bridge Circle, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, began her journey into eternity at 4:03 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2018. She passed peacefully at Embrace Hospice Care in Myrtle Beach.

She was married to the love of her life, Harold Mock, for 67 years and shared many years of happiness together.

After retirement from IBM both Freida (Peanut) and Harold (Junior) spent the next several years living in various parts of the country, playing golf and fishing and enjoying life to its fullest. From upstate New York, to Vermont and Florida, and finally Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She loved cooking and baking. She baked and decorated wedding cakes for many folks and also tried her hand at making and selling custom pizzas to a very demanding community. She was loved by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vera Young and Van Note Jaquish (Finn), and sister Marlene Kay Jaquish.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Wallace Mock; brother, Rodger Lee Jaquish and his wife Jane Elizabeth Brown; sister Patricia Ann Jaquish (Benway) and husband Kenneth Benway. Children Johnnie Peter Mock (son) and wife Leanette Mock, Virginia Ann (Ginny) Mock (daughter) and husband Robert Batchleder (deceased), Michael Wallace Mock (son). Grandchildren: Anthony Mock, Andrew Mock, Amber Lowery, Nick Batchelder, Jamie Batchelder, Mendi Batchelder (wife).

Great Grandchildren: Allie Todd, Ambree Lowery, Landon Batchelder, Logan Batchelder, Cori Batchelder and Reece Batchelder.