× Expand Photo provided G. Marie Agnew-Marcelli

ALBANY – Dr. G. Marie Agnew-Marcelli died May 21, 2017 in Albany at age 90. She had been a resident of Avila retirement community. She was born March 20, 1927 in Albany, the daughter of Morris and Beulah Agnew of Schenectady.

Marie earned a B.S. in Chemistry (metallurgy), an M.S. in Medicinal Chemistry from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1948 and 1952, respectively, and a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the University of Sussex, England in 1974.

She held research scientist positions with Sterling Winthrop Research Institute and Sterling Drug Company from 1948 to 1971. From 1972 until her retirement, she was a senior scientist and research fellow for Jacob, Medinger & Finnegan, a New York City law firm. She was published in the scientific literature and was a member of the American Chemical Society. She was active in alumni affairs at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a contributor to the RPI Walker Laboratory Endowment. She was also an accomplished genealogical researcher and life member of the New York Genealogical & Biographical Society, and she published several articles on the Scottish Agnew clan. She was an ordained Deacon of the Reformed Church of America.

She leaves her brother, James Agnew and his wife Gail of Tampa, FL; a sister, Barbara Miers and her husband Bruce of Metamora, IL and several nieces and a nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother.

In accordance with Dr. Marcelli’s wishes there will be no memorial service, but donations in her memory may be made to support preservation of the historic United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, care of Reverend Fred Shaw, 7580 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.