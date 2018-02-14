× Expand Photo provided Gary Emery

SILVER BAY | Gary Emery, 62, of Glen Rock, New Jersey and Silver Bay died Nov. 24, 2017 from complications following a successful heart and kidney transplant.

His life was full of adventure, risk-taking, generosity and hard work.

He was one of nine children who, as a 14 year old, helped to support his mom and raise his siblings after his father’s unexpected death.

He married his high school classmate, Robin Sinkway, and 40 years later they still rarely agreed on anything, except that their love was unbreakable and that they were meant to be together forever.

Gary was employed at Oestreicher Construction Corporation of New York City since 1981, where he rose from construction laborer to company president.

He successfully navigated the company through fluctuating economies and elevated them to a highly respected position in the New York construction industry.

An avid golfer and boater, he summered at his wife’s family home at Silver Bay on Lake George. He was a brilliant poker player, reader, generous supporter at fundraisers (he loved a live auction), and coach of young athletes. But his most wonderful accomplishments were being a husband and a father. He was their rock, their foundation of love, and is greatly missed.

Gary leaves his best friend and wife Robin; daughter Meg; son Zach and his wife, Katie, and their daughter Parker; he supported and loved his eight siblings, cradled all 24 nieces and nephews and was a loving, generous son-in-law to Connie Sinkway and caring brother-in-law to Robin’s siblings, Dave, Jody, and Diane. He was predeceased by his friend and father-in-law Bob Sinkway.