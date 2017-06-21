× Expand Photo provided Gary William Hotte, Jr.

MORIAH CENTER — Gary William Hotte, Jr. 35, of Moriah Center, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 17, 2017, due to post-heart surgery complications at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt.

Born in Burlington, Vt. on Nov. 8, 1981, he is the son of Gary W. Hotte, Sr. and Susan D. Russell-Snider.

Gary graduated from Fall Mountain High School of Alstead, NH, where he attended R.O.T.C. during his four years of high school. He then continued onto UTI College in Chicago, IL, to become a certified diesel mechanic.

He enjoyed watching movies, fixing vehicles, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his father, Gary W. Hotte, Sr. and his wife, Lori and her son, Michael R. Thayer of Hallsboro, NC; his mother, Susan D. Russell-Snider and her husband, Ernie Snider of Moriah Center, and his daughters, Serena and Lindsay of Vermont; two sisters, Shanine F. Warren and her husband Eric and their daughters, Kaylee A. Warren and Elizabeth M. Warren of Springfield, Vt.; and Jaime S. Whitcomb and her son, Isaac W. Crawford of Charlestown, NH. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, June 24 from 2-3 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan will officiate.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.