WARRENTON, VA | George Frintz, 91, former owner of the Black Mountain Ski Lodge in North Creek, passed away on Dec. 7, 2017 in Warrenton, VA after a short illness.

Born Sept. 4, 1926 in Zendersch, Austria (now Romania), George grew up in a farming village where his father was a furrier and winemaker.

At 17, he was drafted into the German army during World War II and was held as a prisoner of war in a Russian prison camp in Siberia from 1945 to 1948.

After being released, he immigrated to the United States, where a Methodist minister sponsored him to work on a dairy farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

George soon learned of a better opportunity in New York, and moved to Long Island, sending for his wife, Ilse, whom he had married in Germany in 1957, and their daughter, Ulrike (Rikki).

After working in several delicatessens, George and Ilse saved enough money to buy their own shop in Bellmore, Long Island, which they owned until 1972, when they decided to purchase the Black Mountain Ski Lodge and move to the Adirondacks.

George and Ilse became well known in North Creek for their strong work ethic and warm hospitality. After a long day working in the motel and restaurant, George and Ilse would often relax with favored guests over wine and imported cookies.

For many years, George was the Burgermeister (honorary mayor) at the Oktoberfest at Gore Mountain, and travelers on Peaceful Valley Road could expect to see George at twilight every day walking his German shepherd. They successfully operated the ski lodge, the largest motel in northern Warren County, for 33 years.

In 2005, they sold the motel and moved to Virginia to be near their daughter.

George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ilse, and daughter, Rikki. Condolences may be sent to Ilse Frintz at 770 Fletcher Dr., Apt. 204, Warrenton, VA 20186.