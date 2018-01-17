WITHERBEE | Our beloved sister Geraldine Paden Wood passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2017.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina to William and Annie Mae Paden, Geraldine — who was affectionately known as Gerri — grew up in Witherbee, where she used her pleasant soprano voice to delight church and talent show audiences for years.

She later lived in Albany for several years before moving to Harlem, where she made a career of helping people as a registered nurse in the emergency room of Harlem Hospital. She served patients there for over 30 years. She was a resident of Rensselaer County for the past five years.

Upon her retirement, she was recognized and cited by Harlem Hospital during a special celebration dinner held in her honor. The administration, staff, and patients expressed their gratitude for her long years of providing caring out professional services to the community.

Gerri had two loving sons. Her youngest, Jeffrey predeceased her in 2009. Her older son, Leon Wood is currently a resident of Witherbee.

She is the sister of Alice Green (Charles Touhey), Joan Lee (Jesse), William Paden (Anne) and Ralph Paden (Mae). She is survived by four grandsons; Lewis Wood, Jeffrey Wood, Levo Freeman and Luki Freeman; and 11 nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood Rehab and Nursing for the great love and professional care given to Gerri. They became like family.

A celebration gathering in Gerri’s Honor will be held in Albany on Feb. 24, 2017.