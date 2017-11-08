× Expand Photo provided Gordon James Marek

TICONDEROGA | Gordon James Marek, Sr. (Sonny Marek) went to be with our Lord on Oct. 30, 2017. He passed away at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care after a long illness.

Sonny was born in Whitehall on Sept. 6, 1927 to Grace Woodard Marek and James T. Marek.

Sonny is preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers; Ernie, who lived in Charleston, South Carolina and Billy, who lived in Tucson, Arizona. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Cora Hogle Marek, to whom he was married for 24 years.

Sonny leaves behind two step-daughters, Linda Joiner and Connie Hartley and three step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren.

Sonny was previously married to Arlene Gandron Marek of Ticonderoga. They had four children; Gary Marek, now of Colorado; Darlene Marek Ball, now of Connecticut; Gordon J. Marek, Jr. (Jim), now of Lake George; and Patricia Marek Vowles, now of Arizona.

Sonny has been blessed with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Sonny graduated from Whitehall High School in June of 1944 and immediately joined the U.S. Navy. He served with the Navy Seabees in the Philippines for the rest of World War II. Sonny also played drums for the U.S. Naval Band.

Sonny retired from the Navy on Oct. 28, 1957 and joined the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 4, 1957. (Being in the Navy kept him away from his family too much.) Sonny served in Izmir, Turkey for three years working as a liaison with NATO; he fought in the Vietnam War for a year; and was stationed at various Air Force bases throughout the United States.

Sonny retired from the Air Force on May 31, 1971, and returned to Whitehall where is became a postal worker. He soon transferred to the Ticonderoga Post Office where he carried mail and became a friend to all for 17 years.

In addition to serving his country through the Navy and Air Force, participating in two wars, and being a mail carrier, Sonny was also a son, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He participated in the Elks, Knights of Columbus, and VFW, even serving as the Commander of the local branch for a time.