PUTNAM STATION | Grace M. Smith, 81, of Putnam Station, passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at her residence.

Born in Horicon, April 17, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Beatrice (Bennett) Bessette.

Mrs. Smith spent most of her life in Putnam Station. She formerly worked for the Sears Apple Orchard and was a member of the Putnam Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crocheting and gardening and was very dedicated to her family.

She was predeceased by her son Walton K. Smith and by her step-son, Kenneth J. Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Smith; one daughter, Patricia Patch (Larry) of Ticonderoga; one daughter-in-law, Michele Smith of Putnam Station; and three step-children, Nancy Tyrell (Pat) of Hague, Beverly Prentice (Robert) of Massachusetts, and Christina Cardinale (Ray) of Virginia. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends called Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Roger Richards officiated.

Interment took place at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.