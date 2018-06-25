Fitchburg – Gustav L. “Gus” Stewart, III, 92, of Fitchburg, MA died peacefully June 15, 2018 in his summer home at Lake Hewitt, NY.

Gus was born in New York City on February 23, 1926, a son of the Late Gustav L. Stewart, Jr. and Sarah (Sage) Stewart McAlpin.

He attended the Middlesex School in Concord, MA, where he played many sports, including tennis and soccer. He later went on to attend Trinity College in Hartford, CT, where he was involved in numerous activities, such as the tennis team, yearbook board, and squash team. Gus proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII, stationed in the Philippines, as a radio operator and repairman.

In the 1950’s Gus became the Director of Athletes for the Harvey School in Hawthorne, NY. He was in charge of Scheduling games for over 20 teams each year for all the major sports. Later, Gus went on to work for the Applewild School in Fitchburg, not only as the Director of Athletes, but also as a 5th, 6th, and 7th grade teacher of History, Geography, and English.

He was a longtime member of the Board of Directors of Our Fathers House.

His other activates included volunteering at Burbank Hospital, working as a counselor of the Clear Pool Camp in NY, operating the ski lift at Mt. Wachusett, and working in his store, Gus Stewart’s Paintings, in Fitchburg.

Gus was a member of Christ Church in Fitchburg. He enjoyed spending his summers in his home on Lake Hewitt in NY, where he served as Past President of the Lake Club.

He is survived by his niece Leslie Stewart-Reinig of Ober-Ramstadt, Germany and his nephew John C. Stewart Jr. of Barcelona, Spain.

Gus was predeceased by his mother Sarah Sage McAlpin of Princeton, NJ, his father Gustav L Stewart Jr. of South Kortright, NY. and his brother John C. Stewart (in 1991). He was also predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Gustav and Anna Stewart of Maryland and New York City, and his maternal grandparents, Dean and Anna Sage, of Bernardsville, NJ and New York City.

Funeral service will be held on July 12th 2018 at 10:00 AM in Christ Church, Fitchburg, MA. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held privately in the Sage family lot in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Christ Church 569 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, MA is assisting the family.