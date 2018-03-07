WILLSBORO | Harold Deso, 64, of Willsboro made his final journey home on March 1, 2018 at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, following a long illness.

In memory and in celebration of Harold’s life we ask you to tell a friend how much they mean to you, do a kindness for others, have a good laugh or hug someone who needs it.

Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what. Harold was family to many and he will live on in our hearts and memories.

“When I come to the end of my journey

And I travel my last weary mile,

Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned

And remember only the smile.

Forget unkind words I have spoken;

Remember some good I have done,

Forget that I ever had a heartache

And remember I’ve had lots of fun.

Forget that I have stumbled and blundered

And sometimes fell by the way.

Remember I have fought

Some hard battles and won.

Ere the close of the day.

Then forget to grieve for my going,

I would not have you sad for a day.

But in summer just gather some flowers

And remember the place where I lay.

And come in the evening

When the sun paints the sky in the west,

Stand for a few moments beside me

And remember only my best.”