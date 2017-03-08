LEXINGTON, Mass. — Dr. Harold Speert, age 101, of Lexington, Massachusetts died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 25. He was born in Baltimore to immigrants from Eastern Europe on May 30, 1915, the sixth of seven siblings.

Speert attended Johns Hopkins University for college and medical school. After training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Johns Hopkins and Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, he practiced medicine at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City his entire career.

He published numerous books and articles on medical history, including: “Obstetrics and Gynecology: A History and Iconography,” and “Obstetrics and Gynecology in America.”

He married the former Kathryn Heller in 1943. They moved to Scarsdale and later retired to Keene, and life in the Adirondacks, where they lived for approximately 40 years, until resettling in Lexington to be closer to their grown children. In Keene they pursued their shared love of the outdoors by hiking, skiing, biking, fishing and gardening together.

Harold is survived by his wife Kathryn, his five children; Peter, Nancy, David, Ellen and Elizabeth; 10 grandchildren, Miriam, Rebecca, Lauren, Samuel, Daniel, Rachel, Nathaniel, Zachary, Julia and Hunter; and four great grandchildren, Leo, Genevieve, Silas and Lyla.