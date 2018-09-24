JAY, NY | Harvey T. Jaquish 70 of Jay, NY passed away on Friday Sept. 21, 2018 at CVPH surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife Leah, 2 sons Harvey Jo & Steven, 2 granddaughters Hope & Emalina, 5 brothers Junior, Oliver, Stanley, John & Dickie, 3 sisters Shirley, Yvonne & Sharon as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by 1 granddaughter Brook.

Calling hours will be Sunday Sept. 30th 2pm-4pm at Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, 3 College Street, Au Sable Forks, N.Y., Followed by a reception , at American Legion, VFW, 11 Mc Crea Street, Au Sable Forks, N.Y.,

Donations in his memory can be made to Ausable Forks Ambulance Squad.