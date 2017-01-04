PORT HENRY — Hazel Marie Benson Cole Straight, 103, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2016 at the Heritage Commons Nursing Home in Ticonderoga.

Hazel was born in Bradford, Vt. on June 11, 1913, the daughter of Sam Benson and Mable Handy Benson.

She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, three sisters, her first husband Leo Cole, her second husband Charles Wesley Straight, her daughter Jean Cole Straight and her husband Kenneth Straight of Keene.

Hazel is survived by her daughter Bev Cole Scutieri and her husband Al Scutieri of Millerton, NY, Cheryl Norton of Oswego and Dale Norton of Dundee, NY, Nancy Sheldon and Jack Sheldon of Port Henry; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She will be loved forever and never forgotten.

A graveside service will be held for Hazel in the Union Cemetery in Port Henry in the spring.

To leave condolences for the family or to light a candle please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.