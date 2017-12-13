× Expand Photo provided Helen A. Pratt Turevich

(May 1, 1922 – Dec. 5, 2017)

GLENS FALLS/WITHERBEE | Helen A. Pratt Turevich passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on May 1, 1922, the daughter of August and Catherine (Donato) Pratt in Witherbee. She was the youngest of 11 children.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Peter W. Turevich, four brothers, six sisters, and son-in-law Daniel Riggins.

She is survived by her daughters Kathy Riggins, Schroon Lake and Judy (Bobby) Osborne of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandson Matthew Riggins and granddaughter Molly Osborne; special niece Sandra Mazzotte; special nephew Tony Lopez; along with many other nieces and nephews plus long time friends.

A special thank you to the Stanton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Glens Falls Hospital for the excellent/passionate care Helen received from them.

A mass was at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Out Lady of Lourdes Church, 1114 U.S. 9, Schroon Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Moriah Ambulance Squad, 2829 Planke Rd., Moriah or your place of choice. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.