WESTPORT — Helen Collins, 87, of Westport passed away Jan. 14, 2017.

She was born in Saranac Lake on Aug. 19, 1929, daughter of the late Leon and Mae (Cleland) Goodroe.

She was co-owner of Collins Oil Company and for many years served as Town Clerk of Westport.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carl E. Collins Sr., her son, Carl Collins, Jr., daughter-in-law, Laurie Collins and granddaughter, Heather Vanderhoof.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Shirley Goodroe of Chittenango; sister Shirley Baird of Smithfield, PA; daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and Peter Vanderhoof of Westport; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Sandy Collins-Camargo of Boston, KY; and eight grandchildren, Shannon Holley, Amanda Myers, Korin Collins, Samantha Napper, Joshua Collins, Zachary Vanderhoof, Lauren Camargo and Casey Camargo.

A graveside service will be held at Lewis Cemetery on Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m.

Donations in her memory may be made to Willsboro Emergency Squad or High Peaks Hospice and Palliative Care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

