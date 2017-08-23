× Expand Photo provided Helen Mae Sharrow Coste

WHALLONSBURG | Helen Mae Sharrow Coste, 71, passed away on Aug. 15, 2017 under the care of her loving family and High Peaks Hospice at her home in Whallonsburg.

Helen was born to Leon and Ada (Coonrod) Sharrow on April 3, 1946.

Helen graduated from Willsboro Central School, Albany Business College and North County Community College.

She was a bookkeeper at Elizabethtown Hardware and Elizabethtown Builders. She loved the hardware business and many of her coworkers became life-long friends.

Helen worked for Essex County for over 23 years and retired in 2009 as fiscal manager in the planning office.

Helen was very creative with all kinds of craftwork and making jewelry was her favorite.

She was an amazing cook and enjoyed catering and event planning. She was a lifelong baseball fan who loved the Yankees and watching Bill play softball and baseball.

Helen was a country music lover and attended countless concerts in many states. She most loved Cape Cod and the southern areas of Mississippi and Alabama.

Helen, along with her parents, daughter, and former son-in-law, owned and operated Leon’s Flowerpot for more than 20 years. She loved working with flowers, greens at Christmas, and landscaping. Upon Leon’s passing in 1990, they honored his memory by planning the annual holiday craft bazaar that was held at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Thomas, and boyfriend Jaime LaBoy Santiago of Whallonsburg; Bill and Mechelle Thomas of Keeseville, both of whom Helen loved like they were her own kids; a special aunt, Thelma Doty of Willsboro; her “favorite cousin”, Roger “Butch” Doty, Jr. of Clearwater, Florida, and, the kitties she so adored, Sylvester, Kallie, Tanner, Luke, Foxy, Scooter, and Mia. Helen was predeceased by her parents and special kitties Mitzi, Missi, Lucky, Muffy, Allie, Mtnz, and Puff.

A special thank you to Jaime, Bill, Mechelle, and all of the people involved with Helen’s care. There are too many names to list but you know who you are! And, thank you to the High Peaks Hospice staff for their compassionate care and support.

According to Helen’s wishes there will be no services. Donations in Helen’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, P.O. Box 192, Port Henry, NY 12974.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald’s Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald's Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.