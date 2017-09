TICONDEROGA | A memorial service for Helen Stanley, a former long-time resident of Ticonderoga who passed away on Feb. 27, 2017 in Burlington, Vermont, will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Graveside dedication and interment will be held immediately after at Penfield Cemetery in Ironville. All who would like to attend are invited.

A full obituary is available at awrichfuneralhomes.com.