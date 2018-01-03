LEWIS | Henry C. Goff, Jr., 84, of Goff Road in Lewis passed away Tuesday December 26, 2017 at UVM Health network CVPH in Plattsburgh. He was born in Lewis on June 4, 1933 son of the late Henry C. Goff Sr. and Thelma C. Goff (Curren).

He had worked on the family farm all his life with his father. He had also worked with his father at his family saw mill and became an accomplished sawyer. He then went to work for his brother, Philip N. Goff, who started up his own saw mill in 1990.

He is survived by his brother and sister in law Phil and Carolyn Goff of Lewis and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces. Henry is predeceased by his parents, Henry C. Goff Sr. and Thelma C. Goff (Curren), his brother and sister in law, Belden A. Goff and Dorothy M. Goff, and his niece, Tammy Goff (Spring).

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhomeinc.com.