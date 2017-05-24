× Expand Photo provided Henry William “Bill” Crossman

TICONDEROGA — Henry William “Bill” Crossman, 91, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, May 16, 1926, he was the son of the late Henry William and Margaret Elizabeth (Lynch) Crossman.

Mr. Crossman was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Air Force, having served as an Aerial Gunner during W.W.II.

He was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He was a prominent electrician and spent his career as a self-employed electrical contractor in the Ticonderoga area for many years.

Bill was pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Gloria A. (Abbott) Crossman on March 1, 2009.

Survivors include one son, Richard William Crossman and his wife, Angela of Ticonderoga; one daughter, Patricia A. Pockett and her husband, Paul of Ticonderoga; and one brother, Joseph Crossman of Shaftsbury, Vt. He is also survived by five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends called Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin Street, Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan, Pastor, officiated. Following the Mass, Military Honors took place.

The Rite of Committal will take place at a later date at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, New York 12883.

To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.