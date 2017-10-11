Imogene (Gene) Fields

WITHERBEE | Imogene (Gean) Fields of Witherbee died on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born on March 26, 1940, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Warren.

She was predeceased by her husband, the late Wallace Fields Sr., their son Wallace Fields Jr. and a grandson, Scott Fields.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Ronald) Goyette of Crown Point and Pamela (Richard) Sargent of Port Henry.

She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a Yorkie “Tenia” that she loved dearly.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10-11 a.m. at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.

Donations in memory of Imogene (Gean) Fields may be made to High Peaks Hospice in Mineville.

A special thank you to the girls who made it possible for her to spend the last months at home and also for the wonderful care.

