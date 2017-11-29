× Expand Photo provided Iving (Pee Wee) Borden

Iving (Pee Wee) Borden on Nov. 25, 2017, left his life here on earth to be reunited with the love of his life-Linda (Hopkins) Borden, who predeceased him in 2011. Pee Wee was born to Alec and Viviana (DeGroff) Borden who also predeceased him along with the following brothers and sisters, Beverly McGee, Robert, Sharon Tefore, Alan, twin brother Irwin and Joyce Lawrence.

He is survived by his son Gil Ho who lives in Colorado, his brother Barry of Lake Placid, and his Aunt Gladys Mauran and Uncle Dennie DeGroff and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.