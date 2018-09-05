Hanover, NH | Longtime resident of Kendal, Jacqueline Quayle, age 95, died August 30, 2018. She was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina and attended Lenoir Rhyne College in Hickory, N.C.

She married Oliver A. Quayle III in 1942 in Washington, D.C. and they lived in Bronxville, NY before retiring to Hanover, NH in 1973. Mrs. Quayle was predeceased by her husband of 31 years in 1974.

While living in Hanover, Mrs. Quayle volunteered for many local organizations. She devoted considerable time to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock hospital, to the Friends of Hopkins Center, and the Hood Museum and the Montshire Museum.

She held a special love for the family home in Westport, NY where she often volunteered to help at the Depot Theater.

A lover of the outdoors, she enjoyed hiking, mountain climbing, swimming, tennis and skiing.

Most important to Mrs. Quayle was her family and close friends. She always loved being with her family and devoted much of her time and energy to supporting them. She was always a kind and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved spending time and loving her family.

Survivors include two sons, Oliver A. Quayle IV, of Williston, Vt. And Randall L. Quayle of Lake Placid, NY. The joy of her life were her 4 grandchildren: Laura, Joanna, Simon, and Phoebe and most recently her 3 great grandchildren: Georgia, Athena, and Teddy. Mrs. Quayle also had a special loving relationship with her god-daughter, Shami Jones McCormick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the scholarship programs at either Camp Dudley, Westport, NY or Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH.

To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit, www.rand-wilson.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home