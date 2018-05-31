James Francis Drake Sr., 82, of 44 Meacham St. Port Henry N.Y. passed away on Memorial Day, May 28th 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. Born February 26th 1936, in Albany N.Y. he was the son of Charlie Drake Sr. and Florence McConley.He was a Veteran of the U.S . Air Force and was honorably discharged in February 1956. Jim was a member of the American Legion & Elks of Ticonderoga N.Y., Fraternal order of the Eagles in Moriah N.Y.He leaves behind his life long partner Lillian Claudette (Sis) Gregory of Port Henry N.Y., his brother Charlie(Rita) Drake Jr. of Davenport F.L. He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Cherie) Drake Sr., James(Stacey) Drake Jr. of Port Henry N.Y., Kevin(Lori) Drake of Moriah N.Y. His daughters Connie McKinney of Indiana, Debbie(Victor) Mandy of Moriah N.Y., Penny (Joseph) Gilbo of Steubenville O.H., Pamela(Scott)Munson of Crown Point N.Y., Alice(Pat) Moriessey of North Hudson N.Y., and Kelley Barnaby of Ticonderoga N.Y., His step-children Rob (Tammy) Gregory, Meg(Richard) Sheffer, Mark Gregory and girlfriend Karen, Renee(Scott) Duross. 9 Nieces, Nephews, 17 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his siblings; Marion Ouellette, Raymond(Sandra) Drake of LaFargeville N.Y., He had a special bond with his Grandchildren Jamie Drake, Amy Smith, Justin(Brenda) Drake, Michael (Chad) Magoon, and Great Grandchildren, Daimian Smith, Autumn Drake. With loving support from his son Jim (Stacey) Drake. A special Thanks to Essex County Hospice for their help. Donations can be made to Essex County Hospice. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.