James P. Ledden

LAKELAND, Fla. | James (Jim, Jimmy) P. Ledden, 66, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida.

Jim was a retired USAF Master Sargent, a proud father and grandfather, and an avid golfer.

He was born in Bronxville on May 3, 1951 and spent the first part of his life in New Rochelle until he enlisted in the USAF.

During his 20 year service in the military he ended up in Atwater, California.

Once he retired he moved to Florida and a few years later he began splitting his time between Willsboro, and Lakeland, Florida.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, John and Betty Ledden, and is survived by his daughter Diana (Brian) Martens of Atwater, California; his grandson Joseph; his brothers Rich (Pat) Ledden, Danny (Suzanne) Ledden, Bob (Nancy) Ledden; and his sisters, Janet (Phil) Schwetz and Maureen Arnold.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.