PORT HENRY | James (Slim) Kimball passed away at home on Thursday, March 15, 2018 surrounded by his family after a long battle with heart disease and, more recently, kidney disease.

He was born March 12, 1941 to the late James and Mary (Matraw) Kimball.

James married the love of his life, Laurie (Rogers), on Oct. 13, 1984. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Megan (Joseph) Trombley and Shelby Kimball, and companion Mark Mitchell. He is also survived by his three granddaughters (his little sweethearts) Madison and Harper Trombley and Adelynn Mitchell; two sisters Anne (Bill) Boucher and Jean (Frances) Kelly; his mother in law Joyce Rogers; his sisters in law Kathy (Mike) Decker, Barbara (Frank) Bezon, Jeanne (Charles) Farnsworth, Ginger (Claude) Poissant, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by infant daughter Emily Kimball, his parents and his father in law, Edward Rogers.

Calling hours were held March 20 at Harlands Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on March 21 at St. Patrick’s Church in Port Henry. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or High Peaks Hospice in Mineville.

To leave condolences for the family please visit harlandfuneralhome.com.