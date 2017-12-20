DOVER PLAINS | James W. Graves, Sr., 79, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, died on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 at Sharon Health Care in Sharon, Connecticut.

Graves was a tractor trailer driver at the Wassaic Development Center for 30 years retiring in 1995. He later worked as a school bus driver for First Student in Dover Plains.

Born on June 10, 1938 in Waddington, he was the son of the late John and Edna (Wing) Graves. Big Jim loved fishing, hunting and camping. He also enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and was a member of the NRA.

Mr. Graves is survived by his companion of 37 years, Marie Spencer of Dover Plains; two sons, James (Tinker) Graves, Jr. and his wife, Pam, of Schroon Lake and Spencer Graves and his wife, Margaret, of Pottersville.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, William Graves and his wife, Jessica; Richard Graves and his wife, Sheri; James Graves, Spencer Graves, Jr. and Virginia Graves; five great grandchildren, Karson, Kaelyn, Morgan, James and Emmaline Graves and two brothers, Edmund (Doc) and Robert Graves of Waddington.

Mr. Graves is also survived by his extended family who he loved very much; Dale and Margaret Spencer, William and Lisa McGhee; and Josh and Lynnae Webster.

He is also survived by grandchildren, Amie-Joe and Brian Dorchik, Lynnae (Redneck) Spencer, Brooke McGhee, Zachary Spencer, Dale Spencer, Jr. and his wife, Laura; Stephanie McGhee and Michael Spencer; great grand children, Cory, James and Blake.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Bruce Graves; two brothers, Edward and John Graves, Jr.; and a sister, Nora Ellis.

Services were held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at the Hutcut Funeral Home in Dover Plains.

Burial will take place in the spring in his hometown of Waddington.