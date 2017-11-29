James Walsh of Webster, NY passed peacefully on November 6, 2017 at Strong Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side during the last week of his life. He was 75 years old.

He is survived by his former wife and loving friend, Ellen Walsh (Losito) and Ellen’s sister, Rosemarie O’Connors, a great friend, both of Cranbury, NJ, his son John and grandchildren Rhianne, Patrick, and Henry, of Cincinnati, OH, his sister, Ann Lydon (Patrick) of Webster NY, his brother, Terrence M. Walsh of Nantucket, MA and his sister, Mary Patricia Musselman (Scott) of Washington, NC and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephew’s.

Jim was born on September 8, 1942 and grew up in Ticonderoga, N Y. A proud 1964 graduate of Villanova University, he served in the U.S. Navy for 3 years. He married Ellen Losito on October 10, 1968. He worked in commercial/military radar, sonar and other marine electronic sales for 25 years.

He worked in automobile sales and domestic and international transport for many years until he was hired by Webster Parks and Recreation in 2009 to work as security for the Basket Road Athletic Field.

A memorial service will be held in Ticonderoga, New York at the convenience of the family in July, 2018. Communications may be directed to Ann Lydon at (585) 766-4990 or John Walsh at (513) 258-1494.

Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster, NY