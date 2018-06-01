Jane Elizabeth (Brooks) McGrath

Port Henry - Jane (Brooks) McGrath, a lifelong resident of Port Henry, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2018 at the Elderwood Nursing Home in Ticonderoga at the age of 84.She will now join all her siblings and parents who predeceased her.She graduated from Port Henry High School in 1951. She worked at International Paper for a few years and later in life worked in the cafeteria at Moriah Central School which she enjoyed due to her love of children. Jane enjoyed family get togethers and was always the life of the party. She will be missed by all that knew her.She is survived by her daughter Jennifer McGrath of Port Henry and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:30 am in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Moriah. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.