× Expand Photo provided Jayne Marie Meyers

TAMPA, Fla. — Jayne Marie Meyers (Pratt), 66, passed away unexpectedly on March 15 in Tampa, Fla. with her family by her side. She is survived by her son, Timothy Meyers, her Grandson Austen Hollister and granddaughters Sierra and Alexandra Meyers of Chandler, AZ.

She is also survived by her mother Joanne Pratt, sister Kathy Pratt, brothers Gary and Greg Pratt; nieces Michelle Gray, Sandra Beyel, Tiffiney Bean, Tracee Pendell, Katie Pratt, Elizabeth Keeley; nephews Nathan, Sean, and Jason Pratt; 16 great nieces and 14 great nephews. Jayne is predeceased by her father, Beecher Murry Pratt, her twin brother, Jeffrey Pratt and her son Christopher Jeffrey Meyers.

Jayne was raised in Warrensburg and after graduating from WCS she received her BA from SUNY Plattsburg in Education and Early Childhood Development. She had a rewarding career in center directorship for MD National Capital Parks and Planning Commission.

Jayne’s education combined with her creative acumen afforded her opportunities to start many new programs for children and the underserved. After her retirement she continued to enjoy sharing her diverse knowledge and creativity with friends and organizations for many events through her tireless volunteer work. Jayne’s sense of humor and selfless giving nature will be greatly missed by everyone whose life path she shared.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to either the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at JDRF.org or mail to 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or to the National Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org or mail to 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.