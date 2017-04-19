× Expand Photo provided Jean Helen Bevilacqua

TICONDEROGA — Jean Helen Bevilacqua, 90, of Ticonderoga, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Heritage Commons Residential Health Care of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, February 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late David and Ruth (Cleveland) Willey.

Mrs. Bevilacqua was a lifetime resident of Ticonderoga. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Mary’s #794.

Jean was employed as a nurse at the Moses-Ludington Hospital of Ticonderoga for many years. She began as a nurse’s aide before becoming a licensed practical nurse.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 70 years, Alfred Carl Bevilacqua, on December 24, 2010. She was also pre-deceased by her daughter, Barbara Huntington in 2000; and by one brother, Robert Carpenter.

Survivors include her four children, Joseph D. Bevilacqua and his wife Melanie of Ticonderoga, Victoria R. Bevilacqua of Ticonderoga, Lawrence A. Bevilacqua and his wife Jeanne of Rome; Stephen R. Bevilacqua and his wife, Nanci of South Burlington, Vt.; her sister, Marjorie Lyons of Ticonderoga; her brother, Larry Willey of Oneida Castle; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Naomi Bevilacqua and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Hanson, all of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Kevin D. McEwan officiated.

The Rite of Committal followed at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

Donations in Mrs. Bevilacqua’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga.